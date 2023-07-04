Although the last monthly article spoke about the proposed Griffith City Council special rate variation, it would be prudent we speak again about this topic.
It still has a way to go with further proposed consultation by council, unfortunately, there have been small to no attendance at these consultations, which is concerning. It would be prudent by Griffith council to inform their community about the proposal additional to consultations.
The last month, in particular, there were elevated requests for assistance from the community.
The indications of community struggles are evident without a proposed SRV to instil more uncertainty. The ever-present accommodation crisis, food price, rate base rise and many more "hidden" costs which would be additional to a proposed rate variation.
Once again it would be prudent for council to ensure their information is clear, accurate and be awake to the needs of the community in this current and future economic instability and uncertainty.
Now is not the time to try and propose a huge rate variation additional to those current economic pressures and environment, particularly when council is financially comfortable.
The community should be vigilant and write submissions to council to let them be aware of their opinions on the SRV proposal.
The committee has been exceptionally busy the last few months in assisting the community both with basic needs, accommodation, housing, health and the ever-present visa and related issues, interpreting, cultural connections and regional requests for information on diversity and events. Of course, always ready to assist whenever we can.
The planning for this year's multicultural festival is cruising along and anyone would be welcome to become involved both in participation and input.
The inaugural street parade is in the planning and we look forward to vibrant participation.
Information will be out soon with details and application process. Feel free to contact the Multicultural Council.
