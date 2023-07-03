Young dirt track star Javier Gannon will head to Raymond Terrace this weekend to compete in the Australian Dirt Track Championship.
The six-year-old will be competing in the Demo class, which will see the youngest riders compete across the two-day event, which will see 128 riders from all across the east coast of Australia.
It has been a dream of Javier's since he was a baby, according to his mum, Amber.
"When he was dreaming in his cot, you could hear him making motorbike noises," she said.
"The passion is there. He always wants to ride.
"Every day after school, he always wants to get back on his bike and go for a ride.
"I'll get a call from school at lunchtime saying that I have a sick boy here, and then when we get home, the first thing he wants to do is get his bike out."
It has been a stop weekend of events for Javier as he prepares to take on the best in Australia.
"He has been doing to Wannabrook series, and all of the local club meets as well," Javier's dad Mitch said.
"We have headed down to Victoria as well when we have had a weekend off.
"Every day, he will ask how many sleeps until he is competing again. He is always riding around the backyard."
Javier has been attracting support from all around town, which has been welcomed with motorsport being expensive to get into, and he has received quite an endorsement from one of his sponsors.
John Dalla has come on board, and the last time he threw his support behind a dirt bike rider was Hillston legend Toby Price.
Javier has also become a hit on social media attracting 221 followers and keeping up to date with the excellent performances on the track.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
