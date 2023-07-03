The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Javier Gannon heads off to Australian Dirt Track Championship in Raymond Terrace

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 3 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young dirt track star Javier Gannon will head to Raymond Terrace this weekend to compete in the Australian Dirt Track Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.