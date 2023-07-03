The Area News
Coleambally's Peter Sheppard featured in 'Preparing with Hindsight'

By Allan Wilson
Updated July 3 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 10:43am
Coleambally and district farmer Peter Sheppard is one of several case studies as part of a new program aiming to equip farmers with resilience for future drought events. Picture, contributed.
A Coleambally district farmer is leading the way in a new project highlighting the need for drought resilience and preparation.

