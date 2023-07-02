While their stint at home was once again short-lived, Hanwood was able to make the most of only their third home game with points against Young.
It was a scrappy opening 20 minutes to the clash, but it wasn't causing too much of a concern for Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco.
"It probably took the first 20 minutes of the first half to really get going, and that comes with the changes we keep making," he said.
"It was a brand new three in the midfield, and it took a bit of time to get used to it, and we had to make some changes to push higher because of the way Young was playing.
"Once we got that sorted, we were pretty dominant from there."
A stroke of fortune looked to have given Hanwood the lead after a Jordan Bellato corner was turned into the net, but it was called back for a handball in the lead-up.
It didn't take much longer for the home side to open the scoring after they were able to recycle the ball, and Chris Zappala was able to tuck away his chance.
It was only a matter of moments later that Hanwood doubled their advantage after another Bellato corner wasn't dealt with as Chris Vitucci was on hand at the far post to tap the ball home and see Hanwood take a 2-0 lead into the break.
Bertacco said the chat at halftime was just about matching the performance from the final 15 minutes of the first half.
"We had a chat at halftime saying that the back end of the first half was a really positive effort from us, and we talked about how we wanted to really press the game and have it on our terms," he said.
"I think it only over our side of halfway a couple of times, and we were turning that ball over and winning it back and playing the game we wanted to."
Hanwood were able to dominate the early stages of the second half but weren't able to push their lead out further. That was until Luca Valensisi was able to send Jordan De Marco through one on one with a Young centre-back, and after De Marco sent him the wrong way, he placed the ball past the Young keeper.
The game was all but wrapped up just three minutes later as Zappala was able to blast one from the top of the box for his second of the game and have the home side up 4-0 win half an hour still to play.
There were a number of strong chances that Hanwood were able to create, but the Young keeper kept the scoreline from blowing out further with a couple of sharp saves.
As time wound down, De Marco was able to find the back of the net from range after his free kick was initially blocked by the wall; he made no mistake with the follow-up to wrap up a 5-0 victory. With Lake Albert having the bye in first grade and Tolland falling to a 3-1 defeat in Wagga to Leeton United, Hanwood has moved four points clear.
The time at home was short-lived for Hanwood as they hit the road for the next three weeks, starting with an away trip to take on Tumut.
"The draw has been really kind to us, but it was good to get home and get the three points," he said.
