DPC Roosters have managed to do something no other team has this season and take points off Leeton Greens in Group 20 first grade.
The defending premiers, Leeton, were able to make a strong start to the game at Coleambally Sportsground, and the left edge was where the point scoring started, with Beniel Qereqeretabua and Billy Rabua combining to see Rabua crash over after 10 minutes.
Nine minutes later, Blake McDonald made it a 10-0 lead before the Roosters were able to hit back through Luke Hogan. The home side was able to pull back level just after the half-hour mark of the game when Joe Peato got over with a try to Samuel Storey, giving the Roosters the lead heading into the halftime break.
With 22 minutes to go, Rabua put the Greens two points ahead with his second of the game, but a penalty goal to Josh Veivers with 19 minutes remaining saw the scores locked at 16-all.
Ethan Taufa and Jonathon Huggett scored within three minutes of each other to see the Roosters hit the front once more, and even with a late try to Tyler O'Connell, DPC was able to take the two points with a 26-22 victory.
It was a quiet weekend for Group 20, with only one other game played, which saw West Wyalong make the trip to Yanco to take on the Hawks.
The Mallee Men were able to keep pace with the Roosters and all but had the game wrapped up at halftime.
A first-half double to Myles Harland and one each to Tom Connors and Logan Collins had the Mallee Men leading 28-0 at the break. Collins was able to get a sixth straight try for West Wyalong before the Hawks were able to find an answer when Billy Ingram found his way over.
It was only a slight bump in the road as Tim Dore found his way over before a quick-fire double to Connors to complete his hat-trick for the afternoon saw the Mallee Men come away with a 56-10 win.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
