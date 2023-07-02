Two late goals to Wagga City Wanderers would have sent some concern through the Yoogali SC camp, but they were able to hold on for a 5-3 victory.
It wasn't the brightest of starts for the home side, but they were able to take an early lead after Darren Bailey was able to turn in a corner that had come back off the crossbar, but the lead was short-lived with Jake Ploenges equalising seven minutes later.
Yoogali were struggling to hold onto possession, but the Wanderers were unable to make the most of the mistakes, and a goal right on the halftime whistle to Josh De Rossi saw the Griffith-based side take a 2-1 lead into the break.
While the goal was welcomed by Bailey, it didn't change the halftime team talk too much.
"Josh scoring right on the break made a difference, but it didn't change how we were playing," he said.
"We were still not at the level that we can play at. We told the boys to get our attitude right and come out firing, and that was what we got."
And that they did as De Rossi was able to score just three minutes after the resumption of play while Bailey scored his second from the penalty spot.
With 20 minutes to go, Yoogali would have thought they were home when Robbie Rimmer found the back of the net, but the Wanderers weren't going away.
Morris Kadzola was able to convert from the penalty spot for the Wanderers just two minutes after Yoogali SC's fifth, and It was two in three minutes for the visitors when Thomas Yongai scored.
RELATED
It set up a nervous final 15 minutes, but Yoogali SC was able to hold on to move seven points clear at the top of the Capital Premier League ladder.
While pleased to pick up the three points, which extends their unbeaten run to 10 games, Bailey knows there is still plenty to work on.
"It was a scrappy game at the end of the second half and in the first half," he said.
"Good teams find a way to win, and in a 20-minute onslaught of full pressure, we were able to almost kill the game off.
"They were able to get two late goals and put the pressure on, so it's more of a case of showing the boys that the game isn't over until it's done."
Yoogali SC will play host to Canberra Juventus next weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.