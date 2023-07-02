The Area News
Yoogali SC take down Wagga City Wanderers in Capital Premier League's Riverina Derby

Liam Warren
Liam Warren
Updated July 2 2023 - 7:43pm, first published 6:11pm
Josh De Rossi scored twice and set up another to help Yoogali SC extend their unbeaten run to 10 games. Picture by Liam Warren
Josh De Rossi scored twice and set up another to help Yoogali SC extend their unbeaten run to 10 games. Picture by Liam Warren

Two late goals to Wagga City Wanderers would have sent some concern through the Yoogali SC camp, but they were able to hold on for a 5-3 victory.

