Journey of 1000 miles starts with first step

For those agitating for action, it's always good to see the appearance of action.
During the last state election campaign, NSW Labor promised to demerge Griffith's two public high schools - thanks to advocacy by our Member for Murray as well as the community.
Since we elect out state governments for four years - there's nothing which could have stopped the new government from taking a wait and see approach.
So far, they haven't. A process to demerge the schools has begun.
In some places, there are calls for the work to be done immediately because of course the government only has to sign a piece of paper right?
I think parents, students and teachers would be forgiven not wanting to rush the change of demerging.
Both of the institutions play an important role in our community, and the many issues plaguing the new school were reported in The Area News.
Certainly the speed at which the merger was conceived and delivered in potentially led to many problems not being solved when the merger took effect.
So, now the state government has acted and has started a consultation program. Consultation can be used to delay and distract, but realistically any demerger has to address the problems highlighted by the community.
And while a proper demerger isn't yet a reality, the graduating class of 2024 will be using separate school identifiers - so the first step has been taken.
One of the next markers of progress will be action on the forth-coming review of the teacher incentive scheme.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
