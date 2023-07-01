The Griffith Blacks have made the perfect start to their final month of the SIRU first-grade season after holding off a charging Albury Steamers at Exies Oval.
The Blacks were able to get on the board first as, after a breakdown, the right-hand side, started by Brayden McMaster, got the Griffith side into attacking territory; Caleb Owers was able to crash over in the corner.
It was a stroke of luck that saw the Blacks able to extend their lead after Naseri Taifai charged down a clearing kick and gathered the loose ball. While it looked like Taifai had dropped the ball in attempting to score, the Blacks led 10-0 after 13 minutes.
The Albury side was able to hit back with their first entry into the attacking 22, but the reprieve was shortlived as Ethan Cassidy got over almost straight after.
The Steamers were able to capitalise on a charge down of their own to see the margin at just seven points heading into the break.
It was a strong start to the second half for the Blacks, but the Steamers weren't going away, with Toby Sarkis getting his first of the afternoon.
With six minutes remaining, the Blacks scored a try they would have hoped would have wrapped the game up, but Sarkis scored two in quick succession to close the gap to just 33-29 when full-time was called.
Having set the target of winning three of their final four games, Blacks coach Chris McGregor was pleased but knows there is still plenty to work on.
"There is still plenty that we need to improve on," he said.
"We played quite well for 60 minutes, and for 20 minutes, it was pretty ugly and fell away from what we have been working on.
"We probably got a bit excited, but we need to really stay focused with Deniliquin at home next week.
"It was great to have a great crowd down here, and it would be great to see them all again next week for our final home game."
McGregor was full of praise for his captain Blake Theunissen for his leadership and also for the efforts of Adam Penning, who made his first-grade debut.
It was a triple delight day for the Blacks as they were able to secure their first Black-out of the season.
It was a one-sided affair in second grade as the Blacks kept their finals hopes alive with a 53-7 victory. It was a closer game in the third grade as the Blacks were able to come away with a 33-21 win.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
