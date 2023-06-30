The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

New chairperson Oumi Karenga-Hewitt appointed as Western Riverina Arts chairperson

AW
By Allan Wilson
June 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oumi Karenga-Hewitt has been appointed as the new chairperson of Western Riverina Arts. Picture by Allan Wilson
Oumi Karenga-Hewitt has been appointed as the new chairperson of Western Riverina Arts. Picture by Allan Wilson

Western Riverina Arts has appointed a new chairperson in former vice chairperson and member Oumi Karenga-Hewitt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.