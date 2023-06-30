Western Riverina Arts has appointed a new chairperson in former vice chairperson and member Oumi Karenga-Hewitt.
The Griffith-based woman took over the role from Sue Killham who served six years in the position and will continue on the board as a Narrandera Council representative.
Mrs Karenga-Hewitt, who has been involved with the board for the past nine years, took the helm at the board's AGM on June 27.
She said it's a privilege to be leading the organsaition in the MIA and beyond.
"I served as vice-chairperson after the founding board members stepped down. Then I was encouraged to take up the job when it became apparent that Sue was looking to retire," she said.
Ms Karenga-Hewitt says she was drawn to the organisation due to her background in performing arts.
"Much of my experience has been in singing, drama and dancing but I really appreciate the visual arts scene, which is strong in Griffith.
"My work background is actually business, marketing and regional community development. I'm a creative person but I know creative people can run off with ideas and concepts and I tend to be grounded, asking the questions like how do we do this financially."
She hopes to continue the work that has gone before her and enhance opportunities for MIA residents.
"I'm really aligned with what Regional Arts Executive Director Aanya Whitehead does for the organisation, which is big on strategic development, opportunity and skills development for people in the region," Mrs Karenga-Hewitt said.
"In the next couple of years we hope to make connections with other arts organisations and the government, as well as the broader industry to help people access training and resources.
"For instance, I ran a screen and digital forum some weeks ago which I think showed a gap in what can is available here. It identified things that area missing, such as some TAFE courses.
"I want to work to ensure everyone gets access to arts activities and the positives that come with it, such as enhanced mental and even physical health.
"Arts creates a more cohesive, come-together-community. You don't have to love visual arts to walk down Banna Lane and appreciate what's there. That's why we need to build that capacity and supply an even starting point for regional people," Mrs Karenga-Hewitt said.
