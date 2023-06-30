It's that time of year, when the third and final water bill of the financial year comes knocking and must be paid - and many have been taken aback at the sky-high cost of water for the last trimester.
The cost can be high for a number of reasons - whether that be leaks, increased usage - but Griffith City Council's director of Economic & Organisational Development Shireen Donaldson said that the main explanation for a surprisingly high bill at this time of year is the higher rate.
"The main explanation for potentially higher water bills is that by the third billing trimester, many people have used over 200kl of water and are being billed at the higher tariff," she explained.
For context, the first 200 kilolitres used annually are charged at $0.79 per kilolitre, however once a household is over that initial amount, they are charged over double that rate, $1.68 per kilolitres.
Griffith City Council Director of Utilities, Graham Gordon, said it is important residents understand what it all means.
"Your water bill will show how much water you used between your Previous Water Meter Read and your Current Water Meter Read," he said.
"The bill also shows how much water you used in the previous period. This will vary depending on the times of year. For example, you would expect higher consumption during the warmer summer months and this latest bill would have been read in January/February."
Griffith City Council suggested a few tips if the water bill is notably higher than expected, noting that undetected leaks can rack up costs and to keep alert for persistent running water sounds or greener patches in the backyard.
"Read the meter and wait a few hours and re-read meter and compare the figures. If no water has been used in this time, the figures should remain the same. If the read has increased or you notice the dials are slowly moving that may indicate a water leak," they added.
"Faulty or leaking appliances can lose considerable amounts of water in a short period of time."
For those in the position of being unable to potentially pay, or having to make tough decisions in order to pay off the water and sewerage bill, there are some options.
"If anyone has concerns with their water bill, they can contact Council's Revenue Department on 1300 176 077 who can assist with their enquiry, including exploring payment plan options," Ms Donaldson said.
