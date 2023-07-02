The Area News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Felix Sebastian convicted of mid-range drink driving in Griffith Local Court

By The Area News
July 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driving home from friend's house costs man $800
Driving home from friend's house costs man $800

A man's decision to drive from a friend's house on Clifton Boulevard to his own on the same street has cost him $800.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.