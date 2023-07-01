The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Genealogical & Historical Society is on a mission to track the history of each store on Banna Avenue

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 1 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Gras, Ann Langford, Marg Tucker and Christina Morris from the Griffith Genealogical and Historical Society. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Marlene Gras, Ann Langford, Marg Tucker and Christina Morris from the Griffith Genealogical and Historical Society. Picture by Cai Holroyd

The Griffith Genealogical and Historical Society have begun a massive undertaking, chronicling the past and present of each storefront on Banna Avenue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.