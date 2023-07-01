The Griffith Genealogical and Historical Society have begun a massive undertaking, chronicling the past and present of each storefront on Banna Avenue.
The society have been hard at work meticulously tracing the history of the main street, typing up entire histories for their twice-yearly magazine - beginning with the Fred Cole building, formerly the foundation of this very newspaper.
Now, they're busily working away at the history of 394 Banna Avenue - more commonly recognised these days as the home of Strawberries on Ice.
The stories are chronicled in the Ibis, the society's journal - detailing one storefront per issue.
But it's no easy task, as the group contends with a number of hurdles that are undoubtedly familiar to historians.
One of the major hurdles for the group is that street numbers can change over time - meaning they can often find addresses that are out of date and must translate.
"If we could just get a map of the main street from then that says 'This is number 24' and that's 148 now, we could go through it that way," said GGHS member Christina Morris.
Ann Langford has been holding her nose to the grindstone as well, and said it was the biggest project she'd done.
"I've never done anything like this before," she said.
It's not just Ms Langford who's excited though, with her contacts and friends leaping at the chance to tell the history.
"Just to think that someone else was excited about it, they were jumping out of their skin," she said.
While the process of confirming the histories involves going through Pioneer Park's records, obituaries and electoral rolls, the Genealogical and Historical Society are also reaching out to the community for memories, photographs and evidence.
"If anyone from the shops wants to do a write-up of when they were there, what they were there for, who owned the building and who came before and after ... That tells a big story for lots of years," Ms Morris said.
Information and evidence can be submitted to Ms Morris at krisandko@live.com.au.
