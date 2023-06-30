The Area News
Leeton's Elijah Ingram to feature Indigenous artwork in redeveloped hospital

AW
By Allan Wilson
June 30 2023 - 6:00pm
It's been announced that MIA artist Elijah Ingram will create artwork for the $250M Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment.
MIA artist Elijah Ingram will collaborate on creating artwork at the emergency department and courtyard of the redeveloped Griffith Base Hospital when completed.

