MIA artist Elijah Ingram will collaborate on creating artwork at the emergency department and courtyard of the redeveloped Griffith Base Hospital when completed.
A Leeton-based artist, Mr Ingram is a proud Wiradjuri man and says he is looking forward to bringing the hospital to life through his work.
Mr Ingram will collaborate with multicultural Riverina based artist Gregory Carosi, to create a colourful artwork within the emergency department arrival area.
In addition, Griffith Aboriginal artist Carolyn Williams, has been selected for a second major public art commission, to be located on glass window panels between the community courtyard and community lounge at the front of the hospital.
The works will celebrate the region's diverse multicultural and Aboriginal community.
NSW Health Infrastructure Executive Director, Rural and Regional, Amanda Bock said the works will create a welcoming atmosphere for patients, visitors and staff.
"We're thrilled to announce the artists who have been selected to create artworks which will not only showcase our local talent but will give the new hospital a unique and distinctive identity," Ms Bock said.
"This artwork will combine the rich legacies of Aboriginal people and the influence of multicultural communities that make Griffith unique.
"It will create a vibrant, welcoming, and culturally safe environment for all for patients, visitors and staff," Ms Bock said.
"The artwork will also help provide privacy, beauty and share cultural knowledge for visitors within a new lounge area, providing a calm space they can use while family or friends are receiving treatment and care."
The artists were selected by the project's Arts Working Group, comprising of representatives from the MLHD, Griffith Regional Art Gallery, the local community, and Health Infrastructure in consultation with the Griffith Aboriginal Community Working Party and the Multicultural Council of Griffith.
Their appointment follows strong engagement in planning stages led by the CAD Factory.
A third commission for an external sculpture in the hospital's forecourt, has progressed to concept design stage and the successful artist will be announced in the coming months.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
