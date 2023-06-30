The Hillston Showground will be the setting for off-road racing fanatics next weekend, with the annual ARB Off-Road Championship gearing to take off.
While Saturday and Sunday will be the focal action days, Friday will be an opportunity for those curious about the sport to see it all up close.
Entertainment such as live music, food stalls, demonstrations and more will be on offer on July 7.
The championship has been going strong for over 40 years, with seven Griffith contestants and members of the Griffith Off-Road Club to participate amongst a pool of 60 from across the state.
The championship will see 440 kilometres of off-road terrain covered over Saturday and Sunday, with the vehicles able to reach speeds of 200 kilometres per hour.
It will serve as round two of the annual four race program, with Rainbow in Victoria, Goondiwindi in QLD and Millicent in SA venues of the other three rounds.
Last year was the first time the event was brought to Hillston which proved an enormous boost for the town's economy.
Griffith Off-Road Club committee member Darren Gibbs says members are busily preparing their vehicles for the event.
"Unfortunately COVID hindered the championships in recent years and last year was the first we could go ahead in Hillston," Mr Gibbs said.
"It was great to have that opportunity to draw people to the area and support businesses. Every contestant brings about ten other people with them so it's certainly creates a crowd.
Mr Gibbs said racing has been a favourite recreational activity in the area for decades.
"I'd say there'd be ten or 12 cars just in our area alone, and many of them race all over Australia," he said.
"But events like these also manage to lure people who just want to see what its all about. That's why Friday is such an important day. All the vehicles will be on display so people can see them up close and have a chat with the drivers.
"On Saturday and Sunday the event will be live streamed on a big screen so everyone can see the action. It should be a superb weekend and I look forward to seeing as many people as possible."
The event will be held from July 7 to July 9 in Hillston. Further details can be found on the Griffith Off-Road Club's Facebook page.
