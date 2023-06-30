Member for Murray, Helen Dalton, has been appointed as the chairperson of the NSW committee for children and young people.
She will head the committee addressing issues such as bullying and cyberbullying, child protection, youth justice, child disability advocacy, Indigenous youth support and more.
Mrs Dalton said the committee has an important focus on ensuring children and young people's mental, physical, and emotional health is nurtured to enable them to flourish.
"I am honoured to represent all of the state's children, especially those in rural, regional and remote communities. Every child deserves the best possible outcomes in life," Mrs Dalton said.
The former teacher is no stranger to highlighting the needs of youngsters, particularly in her electorate.
Already she has her sights set on cyberbullying and youth suicide as important issues.
"I think there will be discussion about things like self esteem in children. I have a fair idea of some of the issues in my area and I think they area shared with other areas. But city MPs might also have their own particular concerns which I'm keen to hear about," Mrs Dalton said.
She says moderating social media usage for children is an important part of the discussion.
"I'm very much for phones being handed in at school because I believe that alleviates a lot problems. There's also a push for greater awareness around social media and we need more education on that such as what's acceptable and unacceptable," she said.
"In terms of youth suicide, the Murrumbidgee has two and half times the suicide rate to Sydney. That's a huge concern."
While she will look at the needs of youngsters in both the cities and rural and regional areas, she admitted home will be close to her heart.
"I take a helicopter view of my electorate and in all areas I want to see young people healthy, happy and with plenty to do. I want to ensure they're contributing to society and I would like see them have more of say," she said.
"I have ten councils in the seat and I would like to see all of them have a youth council to empower kids.
"I'm not across what the unique needs are in metro areas but I would imagine cyberbullying would be something common to everyone and the problems that go with that. I also want to know what topics have come up within this committee in the past."
