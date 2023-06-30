The green space to go alongside new affordable housing in Griffin Green has been fully funded, with a $1.5 million grant from the state government.
Sitting alongside the Griffin Green Affordable Housing project is a pleasant 'green space' and community hub - including a playground, a Wiradjuri yarning circle, plenty of green space and the all-important basketball court.
The space will now benefit from the NSW Government's Regional Youth Investment Program to develop the space which is hoped to improve connectivity, engagement and participation by youth in the area.
The funding announcement was made on June 29 gathering stakeholders from the community at the construction site to announce the surprise funding boost.
CEO of Argyle Housing Carolyn Doherty said that young people would be engaged at all stages of the process.
"A key feature of the project is for the youth of Griffith to learn essential life skills, improve wellbeing and engage in work ready workshops," she said.
"There will also be ongoing consultation in the engagement of local service providers in the delivery of programs and services to young people from the Community Hub," Ms Doherty said.
Deputy mayor Glen Andreazza said he was 'proud' to be involved.
"It's going to be fantastic to see when this is all finished. We're very proud to be involved with Argyle Housing," Councillor Andreazza said.
"It's a very watched project so I hope it leads into bigger and better things."
Griffith City Council general manager Brett Stonestreet said that the money was a good example of success fostering further success.
"When you get willing partners together, then there are others that come on board when they can really see the benefits demonstrated," Mr Stonestreet said.
"This innovative project is on the right track, and that's why that big investment from the state has come on board."
