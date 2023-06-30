The Area News
Interreach will be screening documentary 'Off Country' in Griffith for NAIDOC Week

Updated June 30 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:30am
Movie screening for 2023 NAIDOC Week

Interreach will be holding a special movie screening in honour of NAIDOC Week 2023 - showcasing documentary 'Off Country' at Griffith City Library on July 4.

