Movie screening for 2023 NAIDOC Week

Interreach will be holding a special movie screening in honour of NAIDOC Week 2023 - showcasing documentary 'Off Country' at Griffith City Library on July 4.
'Off Country' showcases the journey of seven Indigenous students as they attend the prestigious Geelong Grammar School. The students showcase their resilience, aspirations and the challenges they face in a new environment.
READ MORE
It is hoped the screenings will foster dialogue and help enact positive change within communities across Australia.
Intereach Co-CEO Yvette Buhagiar said the screenings were open and encouraged all members of the community to attend.
"These screenings will create conversation about Indigenous experiences, and education, and will relate to many of our communities that Intereach is proud to support," Mrs Buhagiar said.
"These screenings will bring a youth perspective to life, education and family, and we are proud to support these film events during NAIDOC Week."
The film is being screened as far as Bendigo and Cootamundra, but will be screening in Griffith at 2pm on July 4 at the library before being shown in Narrandera at 3pm at the Narrandera library.
RSVP's are available at intereach.com.au/news.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.