Over 500 students across two schools participated in the Moorambilla Voices workshops on June 29.
The voices of youngsters rang through the halls of various schools on the day as founder and workshop convener Michelle Leonard took them through an array of skill development exercises.
Ms Leonard was impressed with the caliber of talent from students not only from Marian Catholic College and MRHS, but also outlying schools that also participated.
"I really enjoy these workshops, especially when the teachers see their students in a different capacity," Ms Leonard said.
READ MORE
Ms Leonard said she would like to make Griffith a permanent location as part of the annual workshop tours.
"I really love Griffith. There was something beautiful about the students willingness to take that positive risk in a rehearsal/workshop space. Everyone was happy to get involved," Ms Leonard said.
"The singing was superb and such a lovely thing coming out of COVID-19 when it was more or less prohibited. I think young people have been yearning to do it again and in a positive environment that encourages excellence is even better."
By the end of her tour, Ms Leonard will have seen and interacted with over 3,500 students.
"I'd love to make Griffith a permanent location. Over the next three to five years I really want to embed skills development, as well as mental and physical resilience through music. That's the dream."
A larger workshop will take place for primary school students at the Griffith Regional Theatre on June 30.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.