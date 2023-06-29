The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Moorambilla Voices founder Michelle Leonard wowed by area's talent

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over 500 students across two schools participated in the Moorambilla Voices workshops on June 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.