Entries are open for this year's Grass Roots Open Mic competition - one of Griffith's premier opportunities for young musicians to showcase their skill to an audience and maybe win some amazing prizes.
The competition, now in its fourth year, is open to all Griffith musicians under 30 years old, giving all an opportunity to take the Griffith Regional Theatre stage for a 15 minute performance on July 30.
Covers and original compositions by solo artists or bands are all welcomed.
Griffith Regional Theatre Manager, Marg Andreazza, said that it was a good opportunity for up-and-comers to experience what it's like to go pro.
"We want young emerging artists to have opportunities that help them start off in the industry, show off their skills to the community and hopefully lead them to bigger and better things," she said.
"Grass Roots will be held in the Theatre's auditorium to give the performers an idea of what it is like to perform in a professional setting."
Grass Roots founder and musician Ben Ceccato, along with the directors of A Day in the Orchard Luke Piccolo and Bonnie Owen will be returning as judges, and Halisi Music's Ken Dachi will be joining them this year for the first time.
Up for grabs are three fantastic prizes, from paid performance opportunities to mentoring options.
The winner of the Best Original Song award will benefit from engaging with a seasoned and experienced musician or producer, while the ADITO award winner will take the stage later in the year at the A Day in the Orchard music festival - with a $500 payment for their performance.
Meanwhile the Judges' Choice Award comes with a cash prize of $250 - to go to any musician that particularly impresses the panel.
This year, all performers will also take home a complimentary ticket to the ADITO festival, for what promises to be a great day of talented musicians.
Entries to Grass Roots open on July 24, and entry forms are available at griffithregionaltheatre.com.au.
Meanwhile, those who just want to watch Griffith's best and brightest young stars can get tickets for $10 from the Box Office.
