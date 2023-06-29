The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Grass Roots Open Mic competition is returning for 2023, bringing Griffith's brightest young stars to the limelight

June 29 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winners of last year's Judge's Choice award Giorgia De Paoli and Alex Pietroboni. Photo by Vincent Dwyer
Winners of last year's Judge's Choice award Giorgia De Paoli and Alex Pietroboni. Photo by Vincent Dwyer

Entries are open for this year's Grass Roots Open Mic competition - one of Griffith's premier opportunities for young musicians to showcase their skill to an audience and maybe win some amazing prizes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.