First Aussie tour in five years
Queen fans can look forward to Dominic Warren's It's A Kinda Magic show in Griffith with new costumes and unperformed Queen songs as a treat for die-hard fans. Tickets are $65 and doors open 8pm, Saturday.
Exhibition opens on Saturday
Ngurambang: Our Riverina is the latest exhibition at Griffith Regional Art Gallery casts new perspectives on the landscape of the region from a selection of artists curated by Jason Richardson. The exhibition runs until August 20.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Casual Sax will perform at the Exies Sports Club, 7pm, Saturday. At the Griffith Exies Club you can catch Joseph Sergi at 7.30pm, Saturday. From 8pm, Saturday Fine2uned is back at the Griffith Leagues Club. The Rossi Brothers will be spinning tunes in the beer garden, while Picklez & Sanchez play bangers in the front bar from 10pm at the Area Hotel on Saturday.
New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 10.30am at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details at croquetgriffith@gmail.com
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more, plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry by gold coin donation.
Art made from re-used and re-cycled materials
Artist Kerri Weymouth's Waste to Art exhibition is featured at her Darlington Point studio. The artwork is based on the theme of 'Love Your Own Backyard'. The exhibition closes July 4.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
