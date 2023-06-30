Casual Sax will perform at the Exies Sports Club, 7pm, Saturday. At the Griffith Exies Club you can catch Joseph Sergi at 7.30pm, Saturday. From 8pm, Saturday Fine2uned is back at the Griffith Leagues Club. The Rossi Brothers will be spinning tunes in the beer garden, while Picklez & Sanchez play bangers in the front bar from 10pm at the Area Hotel on Saturday.