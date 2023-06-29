After 34-years serving as an integral asset for PHL Surveyors, Brett Polkinghorne, is hanging up his hard hat.
The Polkinghorne family has been a vital part of the 100-year-old company, one of the largest surveying firms in regional NSW and headquartered in Griffith.
Mr Polkinghorne celebrated his retirement on June 29 surrounded by work mates, colleagues and family, all of whom toasted his achievements.
"Predominately my wife and I want to spend more time with family and do some travelling on the side," Mr Polkinghorne said.
His father began working for the company in 1955 and he, along with his brother, Gary, were inspired to follow in his footsteps.
"We were sort of helping our father part-time during our school years," he reflected.
"I went to university in Sydney and worked there for a period before returning to the area in 1989 to become a director for PHL.
"It was only about five years ago that I stepped down as a partner to concentrate on handing things over."
Mr Polkinghorne's work has included irrigation land form designs and more.
"If you fly over Griffith you'll see a lot of contour banks and straight lines from the air- that's representative of what we have mostly been doing since the 60s," he said.
He said the industry has advanced dramatically since those early days.
"The adaptation of technology has been phenomenal," he said.
"When I first returned home we were still measuring with steel bands. Now we've gone to electronic measurements, GPS, drones and computers."
He and his team's work has been celebrated with both state and national awards.
"In 2006 we secured several accolades including the Sir Thomas Mitchell Award for the best survey project in NSW as part of the state awards for excellence in surveying . Not long after we also took out the JK Barry Award for the best survey project in Australasia. They were incredible achievements and certainly highlights of my time."
The biggest thing he will miss is working with the people who regularly breathe life into the company alongside him.
"I will miss the team more than anything," he said.
"The spirit is very prevalent in this company and there's a sense of camaraderie working alongside them, particularly those who have been here my whole working life.
"Stepping away from that is the hardest part. But I know there are very talented young people taking up the reins and I know it is in safe, capable hands," Mr Polkinghorne said.
