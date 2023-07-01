From being told he had 'not a musical bone', to performing with Australian rock legends the Choirboys, there's not much Griffith's Robert Fattore hasn't done. In this week's Heart Beat of City he tells us his inspiration is still his mum and dad.
Instrument played: Guitar
What was your first experience with music?
I started on drums, my first musical teacher told Dad I had not a musical bone in my body.
So, I taught myself guitar on my brother's acoustic. Eventually my brother bought me my first electric guitar and amp. My first band was Snatch in the late seventies.
We played one gig at the lake and that was it. I then joined John Player Express and then Desert Ratz. Desert Ratz supported Barnsey, Choirboys, Diesel and many more.
Who inspires you?
Mum and Dad were my biggest inspirations. They came to a foreign country, didn't speak the language and worked night and day to make a life for our family.
Their lessons are still a part of my everyday life today.
My musical inspiration started with Chuck Berry and Status Quo, Richie Blackmore to Garry Moore, then Ace Frehley from Kiss.
Eddie Van Halen changed my way of playing guitar, then Stevie Ray Vaughan gave me my love of the blues.
Nowadays I'm inspired by Steve Vai, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme, who I actually hung out with in Griffith years ago when he was married to Suzy from Baby Animals and I didn't know who he was... that's a story for another day.
MORE HEART BEAT OF CITY
Do you have a favourite song or style to play?
My favourite style is rock. The best concerts I've been to or played in were all rock concerts.
Just the real energy of real guitars, real drums and real bass guitar and the raw energy of a front man or woman in your face is what it's all about.
Who do you listen to?
I mainly listen to rock. I like old Deep Purple, Kiss, Van Halen, Slash, Steve Vai right through to Linkin Park, Nickelback, Alterbridge, Dead Daisies, Foo Fighters heaps more.
READ MORE
Favourite gig and why?
I was fortunate enough to be asked to get up and play with Choirboys at Rewind in the Vines in Griffith five years ago. Mark and the boys were fantastic. Back in the eighties the band I was in - Desert Ratz - got to support Choirboys when they released Run to Paradise.
To be up there playing with them was an out of body experience. Another gig I loved playing in was the Dean Z Elvis Rocker Show in Parkes this year.
My good friend Jason Russo asked me to come along and add rock guitar to some Elvis classics. It was up there.
It was fantastic playing with my Adelaide music family, who I shared the stage with on the Roy O Tribute Tour around all the Australian cities, which started at Enmore Theatre Sydney.
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith?
I've always been proud of my town Griffith. Our city is bursting with different cultures and musical tastes and styles. My passion has always been to promote live music in our city.
I used to organise a big Christmas event called "Yummingroove" which ran from 2010 to 2016 to showcase local artists of all ages to give them the opportunity to experience performing in front of a packed house. It still makes me smile to see those musicians still performing today knowing they were a part of "Yummingroove".
My dream has been always to see Griffith join together and have a huge musical festival. We have had a few different festivals, but nothing like Tamworth, Byron Bay or even Parkes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.