The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Unused mines could be key to energy future

Updated June 30 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: Unused mines could be key to energy future
LETTERS: Unused mines could be key to energy future

NO MORE GETTING SLUGGED AT THE BOWSER?

The Labor governments pipe dream to have Aussie motorists driving "electric" cars borders on stupidity. Firstly they deny people the right to a normal supply of energy that they can afford and were "used to", by closing down such sources of energy supposedly to save the planet from further destruction because of them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.