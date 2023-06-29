The Area News
Leeton's Alan Chesworth on bail, charged with failing to comply with reporting obligations, weapon possession

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 29 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 12:00pm
Alan Chesworth, pictured receiving the 2019 Leeton Citizen of the Year award, will face court on Wednesday. Photo by The Irrigator
Alan Chesworth, pictured receiving the 2019 Leeton Citizen of the Year award, will face court on Wednesday. Photo by The Irrigator

A septuagenarian and disgraced former citizen of the year has been charged after allegedly breaching reporting orders.

