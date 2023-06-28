The Griffith Blacks are earmarking a strong finish to what has been a tough season, and that will start this weekend against Albury.
In a season where youth has been the focus, it has been difficult for the Blacks to match it with the top sides in the competition, but starting with the game against the Steamers, Griffith coach Chris McGregor has set goals for the final month.
"I think we have a really good opportunity to win three out of our last four," he said.
"We were able to beat Albury down there, and if we can keep building on what we have been doing, it has been a long season, but we have had a lot of juniors coming through and playing senior footy."
When you look at the fixtures that the Blacks have ahead of them, it seems like it is a goal that isn't too far out of reach.
"We have two home games that are definitely winnable," he said.
"Albury are only two points ahead of us on the table. Denliquin has been playing good footy, and we were able to complete down there until we picked up a couple of yellow cards. They haven't been travelling the best.
"Aim is to be competitive against Aggies and then finish off the season against Reddies, and hopefully, we can finish the season with a win down there."
RELATED
After a tough clash with Waratahs last weekend, McGregor feels games like that are a great learning experience for the young Blacks outfit.
"Waratahs were a really good side on the weekend and played a different style of footy to what we have come up against in the last month," he said.
"They moved the ball around and ran really good lines. It's a learning curve this year, and hopefully, we can finish off strong.
"Hopefully, the young fellas realise that everything they have been working towards has shown there is an improvement.
"The effort has certainly been there. It has just been the execution, but I cannot fault, especially the younger blokes, their effort."
McGregor feels that one of the keys to success this weekend will come down to his younger players having the confidence to back their ability.
"We just have to be smart. Our biggest issue this year has been while we have made breaks, it is the execution," he said.
"We have to think about what we are doing and considering if that last pass really needs to be thrown. The young boys just need to back their ability when they are in space."
The action at Exies Oval will get underway at 12.35pm, with the third-grade and first-grade kicking off at 3.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.