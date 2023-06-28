The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Blacks take on Albury Steamers in SIRU first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Blacks are earmarking a strong finish to what has been a tough season, and that will start this weekend against Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.