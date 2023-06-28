Yoogali SC will be chasing derby day delight on Sunday went they welcome local rivals Wagga City Wanderers to Solar Mad Stadium.
The Riverina Derby will also double as the top-of-the-table clash in the Capital Premier League in a true showing of the strength of football in the area.
"It's great to have both clubs that are representing the region doing well," Yoogali SC spearhead Darren Bailey said.
"It sets it up for a nice affair this weekend, and we know they are going to be coming over for everything, and we will be looking to do the same.
"It sets up a great contest between two great sides."
The Yoogali SC side has been enjoying their strongest run since their move to Canberra in 2020 with an unbeaten streak that now sits at nine games after a 2-1 win over Canberra White Eagles.
RELATED
Bailey was proud of the way his side was able to kick on even after being reduced to 10 men after Isaac Donadel received his marching orders.
" We didn't come out of the blocks in the second half at the start and then went a man down," he said.
"We managed to dig deep and get the win, and it was great for the boys to see that we could do that."
The one-game suspension to Donadel after the two yellow cards left a hole in the Yoogali midfield, and Bailey was confident whoever steps up would perform the role well.
"We are still working on that (who comes in for Donadel)," he said.
"We know we have plenty of people who can come in and fill that position.
"The best thing about our squad is that we are lucky to have a bunch of players who can play in multiple positions."
While there will be a sense of occasion on Sunday, Bailey feels his side's success comes from a simple mantra.
"It's just another game. We have built this season towards going week to week," he said. "We go in with the game mentality and mindset every week of facing the team that is in front of us. If we stick to the processes, we can get the job done."
The action at Solar Mad Stadium will get underway on Sunday, with the under 23s kicking off at 11am, with first grade following at 1.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.