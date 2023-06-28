The Hanwood Pascoe Cup side won't know what to do on Sunday morning as they prepare for only their third home game of the season.
This weekend will see them take on Young at Hanwood Oval, and coach Jason Bertacco wasn't sure what his side would do with the spare time.
"It will be interesting to see what we do whether we catch up in the morning because we are so used to travelling," he joked.
"It's just good to get another home game after another long stretch on the road."
It hasn't been the easiest last fortnight for the club as they have had to call off a number of training runs due to injury and illness, and this week has started off in the same fashion, with Tuesday's run cancelled.
Because of that, Bertacco isn't too sure what his side will look like on Sunday.
"We had to call training off last night, and we have had a lot of boys who have been sick and injured, so numbers have been a bit light," he said.
"We have only trained twice in the last three weeks because of that. We are hoping to get on tomorrow night to have a good session.
"I know some of the school boys have still been off sick, and a few of them off work as well. Hopefully, they are staying out of this weather, and they'll be right.
"It will probably be a call on Saturday as to what our squads will be."
RELATED
Sickness and injury did present the opportunity for Ryan Puntoriero and Ethan Donetto to make their first-grade debut, while after a couple of appearances off the bench, Sebastian Patane made his starting debut.
To get the win against Cootamundra and avoid what could have been a banana skin with so many new faces was pleasing for the Hanwood coach.
"We had a seven-player swap from the Leeton game," he said.
"Boys were playing out of position, and a lot of them hadn't played together. It was a real positive that we were able to continue doing what we had been doing.
"We didn't really have a fresh squad. We went over there with 18 players. It was really about doing the job in the two grades and coming home with the points."
Their opposition this weekend, the Young Lions, is coming into the game off the back of their first bye and will be coming here looking to pick up three points to help them stay inside the top four, with Leeton just one point behind them.
In the meeting earlier in the year, Hanwood was able to make the trip to Hall Bros Oval and come away with a 5-2 win, which started their undefeated streak, which is still continuing heading into this weekend.
The first-grade game will kick off at Hanwood Oval on Sunday at around 3.20pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.