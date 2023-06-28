The Area News
DPC Roosters take on Leeton Greens in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
Updated June 28 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 1:52pm
The DPC Roosters will head to Coleambally for the third time this season when they welcome a Leeton side who remain unbeaten in 2023.

