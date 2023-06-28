The DPC Roosters will head to Coleambally for the third time this season when they welcome a Leeton side who remain unbeaten in 2023.
The Roosters were, in fact, the last team to beat the Greens in Group 20 first grade, and it was the corresponding fixture at the Coleambally Sports Ground last season.
The defending champion Greens have been dangerous all season, and much of their success in recent weeks has come from their strong left edge, and that was clear from their clash with West Wyalong, where up-and-coming centre Beniel Qereqeretabua scored four tries.
RELATED
The Roosters season has seen them be in and out of games but have managed to come away with wins more often than not, and from the 64 minutes played against Yenda, it was a complete performance from the DPC side, particularly in the first half.
Meanwhile, in the battle for fifth, Hay has the opportunity to extend their lead over the chasing pack with a third straight win when they head to Lake Cargelligo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.