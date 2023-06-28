Tickets are now available for the upcoming Thriving Women conference, ready to land in Wagga with a special focus on women in agriculture after a number of difficult seasons.
2023 is the first year that the Thriving Women conference will be held in the Riverina, previously being held in South Australia but arriving here on August 13 to 15 with the specific theme of 'Growing and Inspiring Women Connected Through Agriculture'.
Journalist and author Leigh Sales will be delivering a keynote address at this year's conference, while CEO and ACT Australian of the Year Olympia Yarger will be partnering with the founder of Birdsnest, Jane Cay to deliver another address.
The conference is hosted by Women Together Learning and will be held at Charles Sturt University.
READ MORE
The program is also hosting fifteen separate 'Toolbox Talks' - hosted by presenters experienced in agricultural communities and the realities of being a women in farming.
Thriving Women Conference Co-Convenor and Euberta farmer, Lisa Anderson said that they were excited to have such a strong program.
"The TW2023 Conference team is thrilled to be able to bring speakers of such a high calibre to the conference and to Wagga Wagga," she said.
"All of our keynotes have strong connections to the land and to rural communities, and we are confident their messages will resonate with delegates".
She added that the conference would bring a good opportunity for women across the Riverina to network and connect with each other - and that she was proud to help put together an event that fostered that.
"The Thriving Women Conference is unique in its structure in that many of the presentations are interactive. It's less about sitting and listening, which also does happen, but delegates are also asked to participate and contribute their thoughts and ideas," she said.
"By default, a lot of networking occurs which is one of the biggest benefits of attending the event."
Tickets are limited and can be found at www.thrivingwomen.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.