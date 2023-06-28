The Area News
Tickets are available for the upcoming Thriving Women conference - the first in the Riverina

Updated June 28 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 11:30am
Organisers Lisa Anderson, Kim Blenkiron and Sandra Ireson. Photo contributed.
Tickets are now available for the upcoming Thriving Women conference, ready to land in Wagga with a special focus on women in agriculture after a number of difficult seasons.

