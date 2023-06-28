In what has been one of the strongest seasons for the Griffith Swans on the netball court in recent memory, it was another clean sweep, this time against arch-rivals Leeton-Whitton.
The A graders headed into the weekend looking to stay level in the battle for the top spot with Mangoplah CUE and Coolamon and were able to do just that with a big win over their rivals, taking a 51-27 victory to head into the bye with three straight wins.
The Swans A Reserve stayed within striking distance of the top-of-the-table Goannas after they were able to match the A Grades with a 24-point win over the Crows.
In B Grade, the Swans were able to stay just a win behind Turvey Park after they were able to come away with a 48-19 win over Leeton-Whitton.
The impressive run from the C Grade side was able to continue as they entered the second half of the season with their ninth straight win with a 26-goal win.
The under-17s were able to leapfrog their rivals into third place on percentage after a 46-37 win.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
