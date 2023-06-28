The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Swans sweep rivals Leeton-Whitton off the court in Riverina Football Netball League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 28 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In what has been one of the strongest seasons for the Griffith Swans on the netball court in recent memory, it was another clean sweep, this time against arch-rivals Leeton-Whitton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.