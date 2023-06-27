A big week for the Feral joggers with Saturday being the first of the nine-week Surfer competition followed on Sunday by the annual Yenda Prods Half On The Hill (HOTH).
Many Feral's doubled up for both Saturday and Sundays run although many of the regular long course runners chose a gentle short course run this week.
Chris Palmer claimed first place in the long course competition and a happy car they were on the way home as his son Harrison Palmer took first place in the short course competition, everyone's winner in the Palmer home this week.
Joining Chris on the podium this week were James Wythes and Gary Andreazza. While on the short course podium Harrison was joined by Nate Mingay and Tom Mackerras.
The main event for the Feral's this week was of course the Yenda Prods HOTH. A record registration of 97 coupled with the perfect weather conditions were more than the organising committee could have asked for.
In addition to runners from the local area there were visitors from Adelong, ACT, Coolamon, Coleambally, Leeton, Narrandera, Neutral Bay, Rankin Springs, Wagga Wagga, Wangaratta, Warragal and Whitton.
For the 8th time Aidan Fattore took line honours with PB of 1h20m29s, this guy like a good wine seems to get better with age.
Chris Fuchs can never quite catch Fattore and was runner up again this year, Nathan Carn from Leeton was 3rd.
In the women's half marathon Eliza Starr's knee injury recovered in the nick of time to enable her to backup last year's win with another one this year 1h44m10.
Rachelle Reynolds was 2nd then renowned Feral's Hall of Fame veteran and international marathon runner Teresa Burgess proved she still has what it takes.
The teams event attracted a field of 24.
Team "Everything" from Coolamon Angus Argent-Smith and Brad Hart won the men's division 1h26m56s.
The women's team event was won by team "Ren & Tan" from Leeton Tania McVittie & Renee Tabain 2h01m10s while the mixed team went to team "Maundrell" from the ACT Matthew and Katherine Maundrell 1h33m42s.
RELATED
In the junior 4km kilometre sprint Patrick Maundrell from the ACT was 1st male with a time 15m35s, followed by Nate Mingay and Callum Vecchio.
Milly Aitken was the first female with a time of 20m09s, followed by India Morriss and Lucah Campbell.
Returning to base runners were treated to a sausage sissle, fire drum and a variety of hydrating refreshments.
Congratulations to all competitors, another one to cross off the bucket list.
