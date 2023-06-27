The Area News
Aiden Fattore and Eliza Starr take home the Half on the Hill half marathon

By Ron Anson
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 2:17pm
A big week for the Feral joggers with Saturday being the first of the nine-week Surfer competition followed on Sunday by the annual Yenda Prods Half On The Hill (HOTH).

