LOCAL LEADER: Soroptimists to focus on gender-based violence

Soroptimist International members around the world work to empower women and girls through awareness, action and advocacy.
For many years we have been working to address violence against women. Annually during the UN 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence we focus on this issue.
In 2017 a Council Community Grant enabled us to design and buy street banners with the theme "Griffith Says NO to Violence Against Women".
With support again from our council and from the Griffith Local Domestic Violence Committee we are buying new street banners which will be on display in November.
On June 23 Centacare staff organised an afternoon of social interaction and presentation of local information for women from Pakistan. Three of our members were on hand to support this great project.
Planning is well underway for a self-defence course for women and girls. We plan to provide sessions in September, with a Sunday afternoon and a Tuesday evening session so everyone has a chance to come along. More details next month.
Four of our members are off to Dublin for the Soroptimist International Conference in Dublin. It is a great opportunity to get all the up-to-date information about Soroptimist projects worldwide, have an active voice in setting SI objectives, catch up with old friends and make new ones.
