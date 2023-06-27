The Griffith Blacks' perfect run in the Women's X competition has come to an end after they fell to Waratahs in Wagga on Saturday.
The Waratahs came into the weekend in second place but a long way behind the Blacks.
The Griffith side were without a number of regular starters but still would have hoped to keep their run alive.
Three tries to Suze Waia and doubles to Rhianna Burke and Amy Fowler saw the Waratahs able to come away with a 42-10 victory.
Lele Katoa and Lavinia Siale scored the points for the Griffith side.
RELATED
It is a bit of a stop-start part of the season for the Griffith side, who, after two games against Tumut and Waratahs after the long weekend will now have two byes with the rest of the club taking on Albury and Deniliquin, which could see their lead at the top reduced.
After the two-week break, the Blacks will return for a clash with Wagga Ag College, followed by a game against CSU Reddies as they look to build some momentum ahead of finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.