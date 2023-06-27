The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Blacks fall to Waratahs in SIRU Women's X

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 27 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Blacks' perfect run in the Women's X competition has come to an end after they fell to Waratahs in Wagga on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.