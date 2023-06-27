ABC Kids sensations and award-winning children's artists, Teeny Tiny Stevies are bound for Griffith.
The duo of Beth and 'Byll Stephen have quite the resume, having been commissioned to write music for Sesame Street's online channel in the US, signing a record deal with ABC Music, and having won both the ARIA and AIR awards for 'Best Children's Album'.
Since 2018 Teeny Tiny Stevies have licensed 18 animated music videos to ABC KIDS TV and three years on, their 'interstitials' have been played over 21 million times on the ABC KIDS iView app.
Their music is also being immortalised in a series of children's books through a deal with HarperCollins Australia.
Their show will feature both old favorites and fresh material from their new album How to be Creative, with Griffith one of over 60 regional centres part of their major tour.
Originally a folk-pop band, the sisters decided to diversify and began writing children's songs, inspired by having children of their own.
'Byll Stephen said the community can expect a show that caters to both parents and children alike.
"What we try to create is a live music experience that is joyful for both kids and parents," she said.
"Hopefully kids recognise the songs, but there's also some humor and a sort relaxation for parents on offer through the performance, especially as they may not have been able to see live music since having children.
"As well as entertaining, we decided early on that the songs should be useful, so we try to have them promote creativity, kindness, inclusion, as well as a sense of humor.
"We're a real life band on stage. We don't have choreographed dance moves or big characters featured. This way really works for us and our crowd," 'Byll said.
Despite the fact it will be the first time they visit Griffith, 'Byll already has a connection to the city.
"My partner was actually born in Griffith and lived there for some years before relocating to Melbourne. It was the back-drop of his parents romance and was a big character in their lives. So I have a personal special interest in visiting," she said.
"The thing I really love about touring is seeing places I would otherwise not necessarily get the chance to."
Teeny Tiny Stevies will perform at the Griffith Regional Theatre on Thursday July 6 at 10:30am.
Tickets are available from the theatre on 6962 8444 or via the website here.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
