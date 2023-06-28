The Area News
After-Hours primary care regional pilot launched for Griffith, Leeton, Murrumbidgee council areas

By Margaret King
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 10:00am
LOCAL LEADER: After-hours primary care available in region
The Griffith LHAC is pleased to announce the After-Hours Primary Care Regional pilot is now available for residents of the Griffith, Murrumbidgee, Carrathool, Leeton, Finley, Berrigan and Edward River Shires.

