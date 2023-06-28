LOCAL LEADER: After-hours primary care available in region

The Griffith LHAC is pleased to announce the After-Hours Primary Care Regional pilot is now available for residents of the Griffith, Murrumbidgee, Carrathool, Leeton, Finley, Berrigan and Edward River Shires.
HealthAccess has been selected to provide after-hours health care and advice when your local GP isn't available.
This will be delivered as a free Telehealth service and will treat low-acuity presentations quickly and effectively so you don't have to go to the hospital.
Conditions suitable for this service include abdominal pain, fainting, headache/migraine, colds and flu, fever, sore throat, allergic reactions, rashes, diarrhoea vomiting and COVID-19 for example.'
The After-Hours service is accessible by calling 1800 272 767 within the hours of 6pm to 10pm on weeknights and 12pm to 4pm on weekends and public holidays.
A triage service will ask you a series of questions to ensure eligibility, what health concerns you are presenting with and your local GP details. If you are experiencing something more significant such as chest pain, then it would be recommended you call an ambulance or attend your local ED immediately.
An on-call GP will return your call and provide a consultation via video or telephone. If needed an eScript will be generated electronically and sent to you via email or SMS. If this is not possible then it can be forwarded directly to your pharmacist.
This fast and convenient service provides continuity of care by liaising with your regular GP and providing an event summary to them.
For more information visit www.remotegp.org.au or contact LHAC chairwoman Margaret King on 0409 815 901.
