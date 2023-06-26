Narrow escape as car erupts in flames

The Area News
A driver narrowly escaped a fiery fate after their Cruze suddenly burst into flames

Updated June 27 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 9:00am
A lucky escape for one driver in Yenda, as a 2011 Holden Cruze suddenly erupted in flames on Myall Park Road.

