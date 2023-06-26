Narrow escape as car erupts in flames

A lucky escape for one driver in Yenda, as a 2011 Holden Cruze suddenly erupted in flames on Myall Park Road.
At around 8pm on June 25, the owner of the Cruze noticed a number of warning lights and alarms starting up in the car - and pulled over when they noticed smoke coming from the bonnet.
It was lucky they did, as after leaving and stepping away from the car, it quickly became engulfed in flames. Police and firefighters attended and the fire was extinguished.
Meanwhile, police are investigating vandalism at Ted Scobie Oval on June 21.
Between 4pm on June 21 and 7am on June 22, a car drove onto the oval and did burnouts and 'circle work' around the grass. Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch at Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Finally, police have issued a reminder to take valuables out of cars when leaving after a handbag was stolen from a car in Hanwood.
Sometime between 9pm on June 20 and 7am on June 21, a car in School Street was broken into - with a thief smashing the rear window and taking a handbag containing cash and a number of debit cards.
Police are reminding all not to leave valuables in vehicles, particularly in view from the outside.
