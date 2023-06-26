Volunteers in Griffith are holding meetings, getting ready to campaign around town to encourage all to vote 'yes' in the upcoming referendum on the First Nations Voice to Parliament.
Around a table in the Community Centre on June 23 sat several from around the community discussing how to get the word out to the community at large, forming Griffith's own branch of the wider 'Together, Yes' campaign.
The campaign focuses on 'kitchen conversations' - delivering advice, information and materials to help guide discussions and conversation in communities around Australia right up to polling day.
The campaign has held a number of information sessions, with one focused on the Uluru Statement from the Heart while another is addressing how the Voice can help close the gap - an ongoing goal to help reduce inequality between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians in key areas like health and education.
But while many demographics were represented, they agreed that it felt like they were 'preaching to the converted.'
"I would have liked a few more. By the numbers, we're the ones who have to vote," Sister Foley said, but added that she agreed with community centre manager Peta Dummett that capturing a wide demographic was a good start.
Notably absent from those demographics were any Indigenous or First Nations people, which was disappointing to organisers however they said that holding the conversation with non-Indigenous people was crucially important.
"It shouldn't be up to them alone," said one attendee.
One of the main goals was finding an expert or advocate to explain the Voice to Parliament to any interested, however previous efforts have fallen flat.
The campaigners will be meeting in the Griffith Community Centre on the first and fourth Fridays of every month.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
