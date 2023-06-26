After almost three decades in business, serving Leeton and the wider area, Leeton Hire has closed.
The closure of the business has been on the cards for years, with the owners having held out hope of being able to sell the business in that time, to keep the service in the local community.
Despite interest from many parties, owners Jeff and Megan Moon say banks have been unwilling to lend prospective buyers anywhere near the full value of the business.
"Banks have been very conservative with approving finance" Mrs Moon said.
"It's a shame that the banks can do this to a small town and not give anyone a go, because this is a booming business."
The couple have run Leeton Hire for close to 30 years, with aspirations to retire for the past seven.
Leeton Hire's regular customers include local and visiting trades, the construction, manufacturing, agricultural and events industries, as well as government institutions.
All will be impacted by the closure.
"People are very disappointed to hear of the closure. A lot of tradespeople will now have to travel to Griffith or Wagga, which will further add to their costs" Mr Moon said.
"Eventually they may have to buy their own equipment because they won't want to have to keep travelling to hire it.
"We could keep going because we know the business is extremely lucrative and people need our services right across the region. But we have to call time at some stage.
"We've had the great honour to help people celebrate engagements, weddings and birthdays, and support them as they've lost loved ones.
"We've helped people build homes, landscape gardens, grow their businesses and achieve great things for Leeton. We're incredibly proud of everything Leeton Hire has contributed to over the last 30 years. "
They thanked the support of Leeton and outlying communities over the past three decades.
"There have been many visitors wishing us well, and many kind comments. We would like to thank everyone for their support over the years. It's been a pleasure working with them," Mrs Moon said.
