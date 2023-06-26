Cutting-edge breast cancer technology Magseed, which was first rolled out at Griffith Base Hospital, has picked up an MLHD excellence award.
Magseeds were made available to patients 12 months ago, with Griffith hospital the first public hospital in the state to deliver the technology.
Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group and leading breast cancer surgeon Dr Kate FitzGerald were focal drivers in bringing the technology to the area.
During the MLHD's annual awards night on June 16, Magseed took out the Innovation and Health Research Award, with Dr FitzGerald and Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group president Kaye Mossman accepting the accolade.
"We were really passionate about ensuring we got hold of that technology after being told about it by Dr Fitzgerald who had seen it regularly administered in Scotland," Mrs Mossman said.
"From our perspective, it ticked all of the boxes necessary in helping our clients.
"We did an array of fundraising, such as raffles, to bring it to Griffith. This was very well-supported by the community. The success of that secured the technology and I'm proud to say Griffith was the first in the state to see it administered."
Mrs Mossman believes the award makes strides in raising the profile of the Magseeds, with Wagga Base expected to roll them out next.
"Since it commenced in June last year, over 11 lots of surgery have been performed using it so it's proving vital," Mrs Mossman said.
In addition, ophthalmology project "Saving Sight Is Our Vision" took out the MLHD's Keeping People Healthy Award.
The project aims to improve access to eye care services for Indigenous people living in the western reaches of the MLHD.
"Improving access to eye care services through the delivery of high quality, sustainable, affordable, regular and culturally sensitive eye services has been Griffith Ophthalmology's focus," MLHD CEO Jill Ludford said.
