The RSL is expanding membership options, allowing community supporters and friends to join as auxiliary members to further cement their support.
While auxiliary members have existed as support for RSL branches for several years, recent changes to the RSL constitution have further solidified their role in the league.
Griffith sub-Branch secretary and treasurer Berdene Oxley-Boyd said that auxiliary members would be invited to all sub-Branch activities and meetings, with the main difference being that they wouldn't have voting rights on constitutional matters.
"Come along to activities that we run, they're not excluded. They're invited to all sub-branch activities," she said.
"They provide wellbeing support services and financial support, whether that's making quilts. They visit schools, meet with Girl Guides and do that outreach."
Ms Oxley-Boyd encouraged emergency services to sign up as well to benefit from the support available.
"We'd like to encourage emergency services people of Griffith to join, so we can give them the same support as we provide the RSL members - that includes the police and ambulance as well," she said.
"It's a way of saying thank you for their service."
Meanwhile, Ms Oxley-Boyd has stepped down from the Young Veterans Committee as a result of her many other commitments to the RSL - and encouraged existing members and veterans to look at taking up the role and representing rural voices.
"I'd really recommend anyone from the rural area to join. The more voices we can get to advocate, the better," she said.
"We provide the voice for the younger generation especially as the dynamic has changed, it's different ... you've got primary caregivers at home who are also veterans."
Expressions of interest can be made by contacting RSL NSW CEO Jon Black at support@rslnsw.org.au by July 21.
Applications should include information about professional experience, relevant ADF and/or RSL service.
