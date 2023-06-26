The Area News
Griffith firefighters were recognised with National Emergency Medals for their service over Black Summer

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Senior instructor Anthony Hatch, Rob Dalziel, Nathan Gough, Brad Palmer, Vito Montagner, Assistant Commissioner of Regional Operations Cheryl Steer, Chris Evans, Captain Danielle McKay, Gavin Wickenden and Duty Commander Matt Goldman. Medal receivers not pictured include David Pasin, James Brown and Steve Apolloni. Photo contributed.
Griffith firefighters from Fire and Rescue Station 311 were commended with medals for their service during the devastating 2019/2020 bushfires.

