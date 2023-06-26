Griffith firefighters from Fire and Rescue Station 311 were commended with medals for their service during the devastating 2019/2020 bushfires.
Ten firefighters from the station were awarded with the rare National Emergency Medal, given for their long and dedicated service during the 'Black Summer' bushfire season that saw skies turn red.
Assistant Commissioner of Regional Operations Cheryl Steer came down to the station on June 24 to award the medals to nine firefighters.
Senior instructor Anthony Hatch, Brad Palmer, Vito Montagner, Chris Evans, Captain Danielle McKay, Gavin Wickenden, David Pasin, James Brown and Steven Apolloni all received the National Emergency Medal.
Chris Evans also received a medal recognising his ten years of service with Fire and Rescue NSW.
Captain Danielle McKay said that it was much-needed recognition for the long hours and work they had put in across NSW - with some members heading out on week-long bushfire calls, and then being asked to respond to Griffith fires as soon as they returned.
"It's very lovely of them to come out and do this for us," she said.
"We worked our butts off during that season, we really did ... We had to keep the town covered as well."
Teams from Station 311 were sent all across the state, to Lithgow and Eden and far beyond.
Senior instructor Anthony Hatch, who received one of the National Emergency Medals said that while the medals were given to firefighters, they recognised the sacrifice of family members and support persons as well.
"The medal acknowledges the efforts firefighters made but also their families who supported them and missed them for weeks and weeks."
