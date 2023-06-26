A much-anticipated camp cooking competition in Yenda was postponed on Friday due primarily to scheduling conflicts.
The event was meant to occur on June 24 at the Yenda Diggers Club but a decision to postpone was made, with a large cohort of participants and interested parties unable to attend due to other commitments.
That included event judge and Reggie's Hospitality owner Roderick Piper.
Uncertainty over weather was also a factor in the decision.
Organiser Nathan Betts said while it was unfortunate, residents can rest assured the event will still go ahead at a later date to be decided.
"It was just that particular weekend would have been difficult for people to come along, given there were sports events and other things happening," Mr Betts said.
"If it had gone ahead we would have only had a couple of people involved that weekend so we felt it was best to reschedule.
"The weather at this time of year is unpredictable and we weren't really sure what was in-store.
"Despite this, we have had lot of interest from competitors and those looking forward to a nice lunch. It would have been a bit disappointing if we had only had a few cooking."
As well as a new date, discussions are also underway about the format the event will take.
"We may change the nature of the competition to emphasise on slow cooking, whether that be in a camp oven or another means," Mr Betts said.
"We hope this might encourage an even bigger response.
"The goal now is trying to pick the best weekend that doesn't clash with other events.
"Roderick is still very much keen to judge and I envision he will be a big drawcard.
"We have prizes and trophies prepared so it's definitely still going ahead. It's now just a matter of watch this space," Mr Betts said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
