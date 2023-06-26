The Area News
Hotly anticipated Yenda Camp Cooking competition postponed, new date pending

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 2:00pm
Organiser Nathan Betts says foodies can rest assured the event will still go ahead on a date to be decided. Picture by Allan Wilson
A much-anticipated camp cooking competition in Yenda was postponed on Friday due primarily to scheduling conflicts.

