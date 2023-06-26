Nothing wrong with talking up success

If you listen carefully you can hear the sounds of calculators and frustration as businesses prepare to rule off the end of the financial year.
For most, the only thing that's really exciting is the deals on offer as businesses aim to clear stock.
But there's another deadline lurking - nominations for entries to the Griffith Business Chamber's Business Awards.
Businesses are asked to self-nominate for a range of local categories and categories aligned with the NSW Business Chamber.
Business owners do more than just sign payslips and pay bills, they often put everything on the line to make their idea a success.
Taking a risk like that is often a hard and lonely road, and not every risk pays off - success is also hugely different for each business.
The Chamber's awards are all about celebrating what's been achieved - sometimes that's making it through a once-in-a-century pandemic, expanding to another town or supporting the community.
But as is often the case, few people will sing your praises for you - and sometimes you've got to take the first step to enjoy that recognition from your peers and the community.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
