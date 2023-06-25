Hanwood has gone through the first half of the Pascoe Cup season unbeaten after making the trip to Cootamundra and picking up a 3-0 win over the Strikers.
The two sides entered the weekend at polar opposite ends of the ladder, and it looked like it might be a long afternoon for the home side as Hanwood were able to open the scoring after just seven minutes when Chris Zappala found the back of the net.
It didn't pan out that way, as the only other action in the referee's not book was a booking to Jordan Bellato seven minutes before the halftime break.
The Strikers continued to prove frustrating for the visiting Hanwood side as they were able to hold them at bay before Matthew Napoli scored just after the hour mark of the match.
RELATED
The flood doors didn't open, however, and the game was only put to bed in the 83rd minute when Napoli popped up with his second of the afternoon and Hanwood's third.
The win sees Hanwood remain one point clear of Tolland on the Pascoe Cup table as the competition enters the second half of the season.
It was a good weekend across the park for the Hanwood sides in Cootamundra, as the second graders were able to secure their sixth win of the season.
Goals to Morgan Forster, Jordan Dal Broi, Zethan Zuccato, James Dal Broi and Luke Bastianon helped them pick up a 5-0 win over the Strikers to see them stay second behind Lake Albert.
It wasn't quite a fruitful trip to Temora for the third-grade side as they fell to a 3-1 defeat, with Tomas Goirigolzarri scoring Hanwood's lone goal. Hanwood will return home next weekend to take on Young.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.