The Black and Whites became the third team to pick up a mercy rule victory in 2023 after they came away with a 60-0 win over TLU Sharks at Solar Mad Stadium.
The Panthers got the scoring underway early, with William Charles and Solo Toru getting over inside 10 minutes.
After the halfway mark of the first half, the Black and Whites were able to run away with the game, with Charles scoring his second, and he was followed over by Rupeni Togavuto, Epeli Serukabaivata, Stephen Broome and Toru to see the Panthers leading 40-0 at the break.
Serukabaivata scored two after the break to complete his hat-trick before Sireli Vulaono scored the try that secured the 60-point win for the Black and Whites.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
