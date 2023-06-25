The Area News
DPC Roosters take win over Yenda in Group 20 first grade in shortened game

By Liam Warren
Updated June 25 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 5:27pm
DPC Roosters were able to come away with the points from their clash with the Blueheelers, but the game was called off 16 minutes from the end due to a serious injury.

Local News

