It was an afternoon that the Griffith Blacks wouldn't want to remember as they were held to nil by second-placed Waratahs at Conolly Rugby Oval.
It was always going to be a tough afternoon for the Blacks, who have struggled to match their exploits in 2022 after a loss of a number of senior members of the grand final side, and the Waratahs were able to race out to a 38-0 lead.
It didn't improve from there as Sainivalati Raudradra, Lachlan Day, and Harrison Darley were able to run in two tries each as the Waratahs were able to secure the points with a 69-0 win over the Griffith side.
The defeat now rules the Blacks out of a late charge for finals after Deniliquin picked up a forfeit win over CSU Reddies.
It was a tough weekend across the board for the Blacks as the second graders fell to a 41-7 defeat, with Reni Marela Kirirua scoring the Griffith side's only try.
The Griffith side takes on one of the few sides they have taken points off this season when Albury make the trip to Exies Oval.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
