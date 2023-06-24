The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Yoogali SC pick up three points against Belconnen United in Capital Premier League

By Liam Warren
Updated June 24 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 7:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three points to Yoogali SC on the road and draws in the other three games in the Capital Premier League have helped the Griffith-based side move seven points clear at the top of the table.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.