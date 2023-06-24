Three points to Yoogali SC on the road and draws in the other three games in the Capital Premier League have helped the Griffith-based side move seven points clear at the top of the table.
After a back-and-forth opening quarter of an hour against Belconnen United, Yoogali SC spearhead Darren Bailey was able to give his side the lead after the 17th minute.
The Yoogali side was able to hold Belconnen at bay for the remainder of the first half to take a 1-0 advantage into the halftime interval.
Seven minutes after the break, the home side was able to hit back when Liam Rae found the back of the net.
Issues were compounded when Isaac Donadel picked up two yellow cards in the space of seven minutes to receive his marching orders.
However, rather than try and hold out to maintain their undefeated streak with a draw, Yoogali were able to retake the lead.
Just five minutes after falling to 10 men, Reuben Donadel found the back of the net to give Yoogali a lead with 24 minutes remaining.
Despite having the numerical advantage, Belconnen United was unable to find a way past the Yoogali defence as they fell off the pace of the top four, while with the 2-1 win, Yoogali extended their lead at the top of the table.
With their nearest rivals both geographically and on the table, Wagga City Wanderers, being held to a 1-all draw away from home by Brindabella Blues, Yoogali could push their lead out further with success in the Riverina Derby next weekend.
Unfortunately, the under 23s fell 1-0 to the bottom of the table Belconnen side but the result didn't hurt their position on the ladder.
