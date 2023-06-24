The Griffith Swans have picked up another huge win in the Western Derby after coming away with a 110-point win over rivals Leeton-Whitton at Exies Oval.
After a scrappy start to the game, the Swans were able to get the first goal of the game just after the halfway point of the first term through Patrick Payne, and a first for the afternoon to James Toscan, had the home side up by 15 points at the first break.
The Swans were really able to kick away in the second quarter kicking six goals to one to take a commanding 50-point lead into the main break.
After kicking seven straight goals, the Crows were able to get their second of the afternoon, but with the Swans kicking another two before the final change, it was shaping up as a huge win for the Swans.
They finished the day with a seven-goal final quarter, with Alex Page and Toscan finishing the afternoon with four goals each to help the Swans come away with an 18.16 (124) to 2.2 (14) win over their arch-rivals.
Rhys Pollock continued his strong season, popping up with three goals, while Henry Delves and Payne finished the afternoon with two goals each.
In a game where motivation can be difficult to find with the result basically locked away at halftime, Swans coach Greg Dreyer was pleased to see his side carry their momentum through.
"It's hard to get motivated in games like that, but we were able to really finish it off," he said.
"We spoke about at three-quarter-time. About upping our tackles, we nearly had our 70 tackles for the game which is good given we won by 16 goals."
It was a strong game right across the board for the Swans, and Dreyer struggled to point out just one player who he felt really stood out.
"Everyone really played their role," he said.
"We have talked about being systematic, and let's build and build and consolidate our spot, which is going to be tough because the comp is so close."
The win means the Swans now have the best percentage in the competition, even ahead of the top-of-the-table Turvey Park and have now moved six points clear of sixth-placed GGGM Lions.
The Swans have a bye next weekend before making the trip to Mangoplah to take on the fourth-placed Goannas.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
