A woman has been accused of predatory driving and hindering investigations over a crash at Yanco that left a woman and three children dead.
The 50-year-old was arrested at Griffith police station on Friday afternoon after following extensive inquiries into the April tragedy, NSW Police said.
Young mother Tanya Murphy, 36, her two sons Jeremiah and Nathaniel Schmetzer, and Ms Murphy's nephew Malakai Murphy were all killed in the crash.
The woman charged on Friday is accused of engaging in predatory driving, being a driver and not disclosing the identity of driver and/or passenger as required.
Police continue to conduct inquiries into the incident that rocked the Leeton community after a vehicle with four people inside was discovered in a canal on Research Road at Yanco late on the evening of April 4.
The woman is the second person charged over the fatal crash.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers allege the rear door of a Cudgel Street home in Yanco was kicked in and a resident threatened shortly after 11pm that night.
"About 15 minutes later, a vehicle being driven along Research Road left the road and crashed." police said.
"The occupants of the vehicle - a 36-year-old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12 - all died at the scene."
During the course of the investigation, a 32-year-old man was charged and he remains before the courts.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
